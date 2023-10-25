close
Sensex (1.01%)
63782.80 + 634.65
Nifty (1.01%)
19047.25 + 190.00
Nifty Smallcap (2.33%)
5825.75 + 132.80
Nifty Midcap (1.54%)
38701.85 + 585.10
Nifty Bank (1.19%)
42782.00 + 501.85
Heatmap

Amid diplomatic spat, contractors cut lentil imports from Canada

In 2022-23, Canada was the biggest exporter of lentils to India, accounting for more than half of the total imports of the legume into the country

pulses, grains, farm produce

Representational image

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2023 | 12:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As a fallout of the ongoing India-Canada diplomatic spat, importers are not signing contracts for the import of lentils from Canada since importers are wary of likely retaliatory tariffs that either of the countries could impose, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

A decrease in the supply of lentils could lead to a rise in prices at a time when the country is grappling with high inflation in pulses.

A senior executive of an export business was quoted as saying that because of the escalation in diplomatic tension, no new contracts have been signed for the import of lentils. However, traders said that contracts which were signed before the conflict began are being honoured.

In 2022-23, Canada was the biggest exporter of lentils to India, accounting for more than half of the total legume imports into the country with shipments of 485,492 metric tonnes.

India-Canada diplomatic row

In October, Canada said it was recalling 41 of its 62 diplomats in India after what it said was New Delhi's warning that it would strip their diplomatic immunity. Canada has temporarily suspended visa and in-person consular services in Bengaluru, Chandigarh and Mumbai.

Earlier, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Canada was investigating credible allegations that the Indian government agents were involved in the murder of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Surrey, B.C., earlier this year.

Nijjar, a Khalistani separatist, was shot dead in his truck on June 18 outside a gurdwara in Surrey. He was wanted in India for being the "mastermind" of the Khalistani Tiger Force, a designated terror group in India.

Neither of the countries has imposed any tariffs to discourage trade till now. Over the recent years, India has diversified its lentil imports, with Australia becoming the biggest beneficiary. India has also exempted lentils imported from the US from any sort of customs duty.

Also Read

Pulses prices stabilise as rains revive over major growing states

Amid strained ties, Canada pulling diplomats from India, citing 'threats'

Nykaa, Paytm, Zomato: Canadian FPI-held stocks take a hit on widening rift

India to cut import duty on Washington apples to 50% by September end

After laptops, tablets, govt moots import licence for broadband gear

GST enforcement action likely to fetch over Rs 50,000 crore in FY24

India set to be world's third-largest economy by 2030, says S&P Global

75% beneficiaries of PM SVANidhi from non-general category: SBI research

Higher pension issue likely on EPFO central board of trustees meet agenda

Floating-rate savings bonds on RBI online portal may not be instant hit

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : Canada India-Canada pulses import pulses BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 25 2023 | 11:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveMaruti Suzuki Net ProfitQatar Death PenaltyKoffee with Karan Season 8Rajasthan Election 2023 LIVETelangana Election LIVEPAK vs SA Live ScoreBank Holidays in November 2023

Elections 2023

Telangana polls: BJP fields AP Mithun Reddy from Mahbubnagar in TelanganaChhattisgarh Assembly polls: Women commandos to guard 35 booths in Bastar

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 PAK vs SA Playing 11 LIVE: All eyes of XIs todayIND vs ENG: Virat bowls to Rohit, Bumrah bats for 30 mins, Gill foxed Siraj

India News

Infosys founder Narayana Murthy wants Indian youth to work 70 hours a weekRaahgiri Day 2023: All you need to know about Delhi's traffic advisory

Economy News

Festival season to bring some cheer to economy, say economists: PollReserve Bank of India allows premature deposit withdrawal up to Rs 1 crore
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon