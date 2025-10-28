Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 08:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Andaman discovery holds potential to change India's oil and gas landscape

Andaman discovery holds potential to change India's oil and gas landscape

The catch is that this is still a find of hydrocarbon presence; whether the basin will actually yield natural gas is still unknown, and even it does, it could take a decade for commercialisation

India’s hopes for a major oil and gas discovery have been revived after Oil India reported natural gas in the Andaman Basin, a potential “Guyana-sized” find that could reshape its energy landscape.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 8:10 PM IST

As India’s dependence on imports for crude oil and natural gas grows amid rising domestic demand, the country is now aggressively looking for a major new discovery in its sedimentary basins. Now, with the hydrocarbon potential of its Andaman basin touted as the next big oil and gas find, its hopes of reducing reliance on energy imports seem to have been rekindled.
 
State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) last month reported a natural gas occurrence in one of its Andaman fields, giving rise to speculation of a significant discovery after decades. India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has expressed confidence that
