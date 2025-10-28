Andaman discovery holds potential to change India's oil and gas landscape

As India’s dependence on imports for crude oil and natural gas grows amid rising domestic demand, the country is now aggressively looking for a major new discovery in its sedimentary basins. Now, with the hydrocarbon potential of its Andaman basin touted as the next big oil and gas find, its hopes of reducing reliance on energy imports seem to have been rekindled.

State-run Oil India Ltd (OIL) last month reported a natural gas occurrence in one of its Andaman fields, giving rise to speculation of a significant discovery after decades. India’s Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has expressed confidence that