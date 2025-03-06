Andhra Pradesh bags Rs 1,700 crore solar project lined up for Telangana

In yet another instance of states competing against each other for big-ticket investments, the Andhra Pradesh government managed to take away from Telangana a 4 gigawatt (Gw) solar photovoltaic (PV) cell manufacturing facility by Premier Energies.

With an investment of around ₹1,700 crore, it was to be set up at Seetharampur Industrial Park in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district but will now be located at Naidupeta Industrial Park in Nellore (Andhra).

This comes even after the company reportedly applied for building permissions to set up both a 4 Gw cell facility and a 4 Gw module facility at Seetharampur, with a