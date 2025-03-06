Friday, March 07, 2025 | 12:04 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Andhra Pradesh bags Rs 1,700 crore solar project lined up for Telangana

This comes close on the heels of the reported relocation of key investments from Telangana, like Corning International Corporation to Tamil Nadu and Kaynes Semicon to Gujarat

Shine Jacob Chennai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 06 2025 | 11:58 PM IST

In yet another instance of states competing against each other for big-ticket investments, the Andhra Pradesh government managed to take away from Telangana a 4 gigawatt (Gw) solar photovoltaic (PV) cell manufacturing facility by Premier Energies. 
With an investment of around ₹1,700 crore, it was to be set up at Seetharampur Industrial Park in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy district but will now be located at Naidupeta Industrial Park in Nellore (Andhra).
  This comes even after the company reportedly applied for building permissions to set up both a 4 Gw cell facility and a 4 Gw module facility at Seetharampur, with a
Topics : Investment Andhra Pradesh Telangana

