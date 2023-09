FCI sells 166,000 tonnes wheat, only 17,000 tonnes rice via 11th e-auction

Pulses sowing down 8.58% so far in kharif season due to monsoon deficit

UK, India agree pensions and insurance partnership, says British FM

India, Saudi Arabia inked 8 agreements during State visit of Crown Prince

RBI to discontinue incremental cash reserve ratio in a phased manner

Debit card-based ATM withdrawals up 235% since demonetisation: Report

Biz of moving currency booming, with new revenue streams set to open up

The Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) decision to withdraw the incremental cash reserve ratio (I-CRR) is expected to benefit banks during the festival season. They are likely to increase deposit

To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com