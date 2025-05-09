Friday, May 09, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / As US economy dips, why it means good business for India's exports

As US economy dips, why it means good business for India's exports

Surging trade deficit has had severest impact on America's GDP since 1947

Exports, Export
Premium

Economists expect imports to ebb by May, helping the GDP to rebound in the second quarter. Photo: Bloomberg

Yash Kumar Singhal New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United States’ economy contracted by 0.3 per cent in the first quarter of calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25): the first time it happened so since early 2022. As US imports surged in Q1 CY25, India may have gained a bit.
 
Private consumption and investment expenditure grew in Q1 CY25, but huge spikes in imports of goods and services led to US gross domestic product (GDP) dipping. Imports increased at a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 41.3 per cent. Further, goods’ imports grew at a rate of roughly 51 per cent. 
ALSO READ: India's exports to
Topics : US economy US economic growth Indian export Indian exports BS Number Wise

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon