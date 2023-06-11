'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

The Centre monetised assets worth Rs 1.32 trillion in FY23, against a target of Rs 1.62 trillion, as key ministries, such as railway, road transport, power, and telecom failed to meet its targets. For 2023-24, a Cabinet secretary-headed panel earlier this month restated the Rs 1.79-trillion target as set by the NITI Aayog, according to people aware of the matter.
The target is part of the government’s ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of potential brownfield infrastructure assets which was launched nearly two years ago. The government’s focus on monetisation of operational public infrastructure assets is emblematic of its importance as a key route for raising capital for new infrastructure asset creation.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or