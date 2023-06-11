'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

The target is part of the government’s ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of potential brownfield infrastructure assets which was launched nearly two years ago. The government’s focus on monetisation of operational public infrastructure assets is emblematic of its importance as a key route for raising capital for new infrastructure asset creation.

The Centre monetised assets worth Rs 1.32 trillion in FY23, against a target of Rs 1.62 trillion, as key ministries, such as railway, road transport, power, and telecom failed to meet its targets. For 2023-24, a Cabinet secretary-headed panel earlier this month restated the Rs 1.79-trillion target as set by the NITI Aayog, according to people aware of the matter.