close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

Govt stays with Rs 1.79-trn target set by NITI for FY24

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
Premium

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Centre monetised assets worth Rs 1.32 trillion in FY23, against a target of Rs 1.62 trillion, as key ministries, such as railway, road transport, power, and telecom failed to meet its targets. For 2023-24, a Cabinet secretary-headed panel earlier this month restated the Rs 1.79-trillion target as set by the NITI Aayog, according to people aware of the matter.
The target is part of the government’s ambitious National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP) of potential brownfield infrastructure assets which was launched nearly two years ago. The government’s focus on monetisation of operational public infrastructure assets is emblematic of its importance as a key route for raising capital for new infrastructure asset creation. 
Or

Also Read

BSNL waiting for NLMC to prepare land asset monetisation strategy

Govt asks BSNL and MTNL to identify low-value assets for monetisation

Where is the National Monetisation Pipeline headed?

TMS Ep337: Markets, 2023 outlook, monetisation pipeline, census

Coal Min sets 1-bn tonne target for FY; aims Rs 50k-cr asset monetisation

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

FLDG guidelines: Digital lending industry seeks increase in default cover

BPCL's Bargarh bio-refinery to invigorate circular economy: Pradhan

UAE emerges 4th-largest investor in India, FDI jumps over 3x in FY23

Reeling under Rs 24,000 cr debt, Goa fails to disburse financial aid

Topics : NITI Ayog asset valuation

First Published: Jun 11 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

'Missing the mark': Asset monetisation 18% short of target in FY23

loans, aum, assets, banks, investment, shares, stocks, funds
3 min read

Concor disinvestment plan hits roadblocks, may be delayed indefinitely

Concor
3 min read

Statsguru: Odisha three-train accident brings focus back on safety

Indian Railways deemed to cancel up to 170 trains on August 11.
1 min read

Most Popular

Moody's sees India's GDP expanding 6-6.3% in Q1, flags fiscal slippage risk

Economic growth, GDP
4 min read

Inflation, IIP data, US Fed decision to guide markets this week: Analysts

Inflation
3 min read

Odisha govt confident public debt to stay within limit of 25% of GSDP

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon