Russia oil import: India's August pipeline strong despite US, EU heat

It’s hardly a week into August and India is set to import close to 2.2 million barrels per day (bpd) of Russian oil, the highest since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, and a record amid threats and sanctions from United States President Donald Trump and the European Union (EU), the ship-tracking data accessed by Business Standard show.

This is a 38 per cent jump from June and above the 2.1 million bpd in May, according to the data from maritime intelligence agency Kpler. The irony is that the Indian import of Russian oil was the highest this year at