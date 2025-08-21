Auto firms split over GST rejig impact on car and two-wheeler sales

With the Group of Ministers clearing a new goods and services tax (GST) regime of 5 and 18 per cent, scrapping the 12 and 28 per cent slabs, automotive companies are split on its immediate impact. Many fear buyers may defer purchases of cars and two-wheelers until the GST Council gives final approval, which could hand them a bonanza.

Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava (pictured) said that GST on cars is currently 28 per cent, with a cess on larger cars pushing the total burden to 40–45 per cent. “Now with only two slabs, GST logically comes down