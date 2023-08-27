Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (-0.56%)
64886.51 -365.83
Nifty (-0.62%)
19265.80 -120.90
Nifty Smallcap (-0.05%)
5434.80 -2.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.82%)
38471.25 -317.75
Nifty Bank (-0.59%)
44231.45 -264.75
Heatmap

Banking system liquidity likely to ease fuelled by higher govt spending

RBI has been manipulating liquidity conditions to combat inflation. As a result, the liquidity of the banking system fell into a deficit last week

banks
Premium

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 27 2023 | 4:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The banking system liquidity could ease in the coming week, due to the increase in government spending – a development that would be the key for the Reserve Bank of

Also Read

Liquidity continues to be in deficit, banks expect RBI repo auction

Out-of-pocket health spend share falls, govt expenditure rises: NHA

Indians will spend more on online gaming than on films by 2025: EY-Ficci

Paid competitive gaming growing 6x faster than overall mobile gaming: RPT

Trade resents losses due to government's faults

Rupee, govt bonds seen steady as Jerome Powell's remarks factored in

FDI equity flows into India declined 34% to $10.94 bn in April-June 2023

Global inflation pressures could become harder to manage in future: Study

Govt decides not to allow basmati rice exports below $1,200 per tonne

Direct export of fruits from Assam to Singapore successful: Officials

Topics : Indian banking system government policies banking liquidity

First Published: Aug 27 2023 | 4:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesJawan Movie Advance BookingsStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesPM Gati ShaktiNushrat Barucha's Akelli MovieB20 Summit IndiaNeeraj ChopraWorld Athletics 2023 Highlights

Companies News

Infosys signs women's tennis champ Iga Swiatek as brand ambassadorTesla investors to get about $12,000 apiece in Elon Musk's SEC deal

Election News

Rahul Gandhi predicts Congress' victory in upcoming state electionsMizoram Congress accuses MNF of misusing funds meant for road project

India News

G20 explained: Details on the global bloc, its history & India's presidencyPM Gati Shakti Master Plan: Everything you need to know about this project

Economy News

B20 Summit India: My priority is to tame inflation, says FM SitharamanEPFO holds talks with Ministry of Finance on reinvesting ETF money
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon