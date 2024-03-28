Sensex (    %)
                             
Banks ready systems for capturing int'l credit card spends under LRS

Last year the government had announced that credit card spends in a foreign currency will be a part of LSR's annual limit of $2,50,000

Aathira VarierManojit Saha Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

Commercial banks are gearing up to capture overseas credit card spends under the liberalized remittance scheme (LRS) from 1 April even if their plea to relook at the issue, still pending with the government.

Last year the government had announced that credit card spends in a foreign currency will be a part of LSR’s annual limit of $2,50,000. Additionally, cardholders also have to pay TCS of up to 20% for foreign transactions made through a credit card. The implementation of the scheme was deferred following representation from industry players.

Even if banks are still waiting to hear from the government, they have

Topics : LRS Banks borrowings Indian banking system Credit card loans Indian Economy

First Published: Mar 28 2024 | 8:13 PM IST

