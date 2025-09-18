FMCG companies can drive growth by leveraging brand equity: Report

Amid rising competition in the country’s packaged food sector and the emergence of new retail channels, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies can drive growth by leveraging brand equity to establish brand extensions, said a new report from Worldpanel by Numerator (formerly Kantar) shared exclusively with Business Standard.

“Brand extensions are necessary and an easy way for any brand to find their growth. They can either grow by going to new geographies or finding new customers or entering new categories or look at things like new-usage occasions, among others. So, brand extensions are a necessity now,” said K Ramakrishnan, managing director