BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

In 2016 during its BRICS presidency, India proposed to create a credit rating agency under the umbrella of the grouping to challenge the existing credit rating system dominated by the three global rating agencies India considers biased against developing countries. The Exim Bank prepared a concept paper, and CRISIL conducted a study. Still, no consensus could be reached as China opposed the proposal holding that a government-backed credit rating agency would not have any credibility and that BRICS should stay away from it. The idea has since been abandoned.
