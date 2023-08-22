Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.16%)
65322.68 + 106.59
Nifty (0.16%)
19425.10 + 31.50
Nifty Midcap (0.87%)
38457.35 + 330.95
Nifty Smallcap (0.77%)
5373.20 + 41.25
Nifty Bank (0.12%)
44057.00 + 55.00
Heatmap

BRICS Summit 2023: Will adding more bricks to a divided house help?

Whether BRICS becomes the voice of the Global South or remains a divided house without any coherent agenda will be keenly watched

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg
Premium

BRICS brings together five major emerging economies, comprising 42% of the world population

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
6 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2023 | 1:01 PM IST
Follow Us
In 2016 during its BRICS presidency, India proposed to create a credit rating agency under the umbrella of the grouping to challenge the existing credit rating system dominated by the three global rating agencies India considers biased against developing countries. The Exim Bank prepared a concept paper, and CRISIL conducted a study. Still, no consensus could be reached as China opposed the proposal holding that a government-backed credit rating agency would not have any credibility and that BRICS should stay away from it. The idea has since been abandoned.

China also made a strong pitch for a free trade agreeme

Also Read

PM Modi to attend 15th BRICS Summit in Johannesburg: Check details here

BRICS countries likely to induct five new members in August summit

BRICS surpass G7 GDP, India, China major economies with fast growth

LIVE: Havan performed at Kamakhya Temple for Chandrayaan-3's success

Top headlines: TCS takes serious view of ethics breach, BRICS expansion

Rice supply faces new threat as India considers more restrictions

Oil prices rise for third day as tighter market offsets demand risks

Ctrl+Alt+Import: Apple, Dell, HP among 16 impacted by licensing norms

India, Asean to conclude review of existing free-trade agreement by 2025

India, Asean agree to speed up negotiations to conclude FTA review in 2025

Topics : BRICS BRICS Summit BRICS NDB economy

First Published: Aug 22 2023 | 1:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesRaju Punjabi Passed AwayStocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesBRICS Summit 2023Nitin Gadkari | Bharat NCAPOnion Prices in IndiaMadras Day 2023Chandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Exide Energy to double up its production capacity, seeks additional landReal estate platform Nobroker aims Rs 1,000 cr revenue in FY24: Co-founder

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon