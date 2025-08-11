Monday, August 11, 2025 | 06:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Broken rice to fuel ethanol supply as govt eyes E27, E30 blending

Broken rice to fuel ethanol supply as govt eyes E27, E30 blending

Government to auction surplus broken rice for ethanol from 2025 in five states as it frames a roadmap towards higher blends like E27 or E30 after achieving E20 ahead of schedule

When rice mills process paddy for the Food Corporation of India (FCI), around 20-25 per cent of the output is broken grains.

Deepak Patel New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 6:53 PM IST

Achieving E20 blending by 2025, five years ahead of the earlier 2030 deadline, is a “great achievement,” and a government committee is now preparing the roadmap beyond E20, towards E27 or E30, Sanjeev Chopra, secretary in the Department of Food and Public Distribution, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, said on Monday at a SIAM event.
 
His remarks come amid heightened social media discussions about the impact of E20 fuel on the fuel efficiency and engines of cars.
 
Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said last Friday that no engine failures had been reported since the E20 blend’s rollout and that the performance
