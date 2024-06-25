Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Budget 2024: FinMin may revise nominal GDP growth target upwards for FY25

In FY20, the final Budget revised the nominal GDP growth target to 12 per cent from 11.5 per cent assumed in the interim Budget

gdp growth economy economic
Premium

Asit Ranjan Mishra New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Anticipating better economic expansion, the finance ministry is likely to increase its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for FY25 in the upcoming Budget from its assumption of 10.5 per cent in the Interim Budget, in February.

“The nominal GDP growth assumption for FY25 may be revised upwards on higher growth expectations. It is likely to be 10.5-11 per cent,” a senior government official said.

Nominal GDP, calculated at current market prices, factors in the effect of inflation and is used as the base to calculate crucial macroeconomic indicators, such as tax buoyancy, fiscal deficit, revenue deficit, and
Topics : India GDP growth Indian Economy Union Budget

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon