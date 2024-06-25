Budget 2024: FinMin may revise nominal GDP growth target upwards for FY25

Anticipating better economic expansion, the finance ministry is likely to increase its nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth target for FY25 in the upcoming Budget from its assumption of 10.5 per cent in the Interim Budget, in February.

“The nominal GDP growth assumption for FY25 may be revised upwards on higher growth expectations. It is likely to be 10.5-11 per cent,” a senior government official said.

Nominal GDP, calculated at current market prices, factors in the effect of inflation and is used as the base to calculate crucial macroeconomic indicators, such as tax buoyancy, fiscal deficit, revenue deficit, and