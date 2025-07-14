Bullet train trial runs to be conducted on E5 Shinkansen trainsets

The Ministry of Railways will conduct trial runs for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (HSR) corridor on the Japanese E5 Shinkansen trainsets and will later run the latest version of the train, sources aware of the matter said.

“The Japanese Shinkansen is currently running E5 trains. The next-generation trains are E10. In the spirit of the strategic partnership between Japan and India, the Japanese government has agreed to introduce E10 Shinkansen trains in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project. It is noteworthy that E10 will be introduced simultaneously in India and Japan,” the ministry said on Monday, refuting allegations that the government