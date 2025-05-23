Bustling Petrapole border belies faltering India-Bangladesh trade

At first glance, the Petrapole land port — a vital gateway for trade between India and Bangladesh, about 80 km from Kolkata — appears to be a hive of activity. Trucks are lined up at the newly constructed eight-lane cargo gate, Maitri Dwar, awaiting clearance to cross the border. Vehicles arriving from Bangladesh are being unloaded, while those that have delivered imports wait to turn around.

But behind the bustle lies a more sobering reality: Cross-border trade is quietly dwindling amid strained ties between the two neighbours.

According to sources at the Petrapole land port, around 9,400 export cargo vehicles