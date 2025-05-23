Friday, May 23, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / News / Credit card spends rise 18% to ₹1.84 trillion in April, shows RBI data

Credit card spends rise 18% to ₹1.84 trillion in April, shows RBI data

Credit card spends surged 18 per cent YoY in April but fell 8.7 per cent from March, as issuers remained cautious on new cards due to stress in unsecured portfolios

Credit Card

In April, HDFC Bank added 160,504 cards. SBI Cards added 159,044 cards, ICICI Bank added 91,412 cards, and Axis Bank added 55,656 cards during the month (Photo: Shutterstock)

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Credit card spends grew 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.84 trillion in April, though spending was down 8.7 per cent month-on-month due to a high base, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In March, credit card spends had surged to a four-month high of ₹2.01 trillion.
 
Spends by HDFC Bank — the largest credit card issuer in the country — rose 26.47 per cent YoY to ₹51,724 crore. SBI Cards clocked a 19.6 per cent YoY rise in spends to ₹29,415 crore. ICICI Bank’s spends rose 19.30 per cent YoY to ₹35,079 crore, while Axis Bank recorded a 14.68 per cent YoY increase to ₹21,201 crore.
 
 
Analysts expect credit card spends to remain stable in FY26, supported by growth in consumption. However, they anticipate net new card additions to remain range-bound, as lenders are increasingly focused on credit quality and cross-selling to existing customers rather than pursuing aggressive acquisition strategies. 
 
According to RBI data, credit card issuances increased by 7.67 per cent YoY in April 2025 to 110.4 million and were up 0.5 per cent compared to March 2025. Net card additions in the month stood at 551,315. In March, the industry had added 569,330 cards, while in February and January the additions stood at 442,172 and 817,279 cards, respectively.

Also Read

Credit Card

The credit card reward mirage: High earn rates, low real returns

PremiumCredit Card

Amex, HSBC lead foreign banks in net credit card addition in FY25

PremiumCredit card

Credit card spends surged to 4-month high of Rs 2 trillion in March

HSBC

HSBC launches travel rewards: Transfer points to 15 airlines, 5 hotels

credit card

Lounge access, 5 per cent cashback: perks of new Tata Neu SBI card

 
“Net new card additions remained stable month-on-month in the industry, with most of the large players dominating the market. However, new card issuances remained lower than in the previous year, leading to the industry’s net card additions declining by nearly 25 per cent YoY,” analysts at IDBI Capital noted.
 
In April, HDFC Bank added 160,504 cards. SBI Cards added 159,044 cards, ICICI Bank added 91,412 cards, and Axis Bank added 55,656 cards during the month.
 
Due to stress in the unsecured retail portfolio, most major issuers have calibrated their credit card issuances and tightened underwriting standards. This has resulted in a dip in net credit card issuances over recent months.
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI dividend: Jalan panel recommendations hold strong, minor tweaks needed

RBI

Six-member board to regulate payment systems: RBI notification

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI's board approves record ₹2.69 trillion surplus transfer to govt

Premiumtax

Section 54F exemption: Observe timelines for selling asset, buying another

PremiumRBI, interest rate hike, repo rate

50-bp cut in repo leads to in reduction of 10 bps in outstanding loans

Topics : Credit Card Credit card industry RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon