Credit card spends rise 18% to ₹1.84 trillion in April, shows RBI data

Credit card spends grew 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1.84 trillion in April, though spending was down 8.7 per cent month-on-month due to a high base, according to the latest data released by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). In March, credit card spends had surged to a four-month high of ₹2.01 trillion.
Spends by HDFC Bank — the largest credit card issuer in the country — rose 26.47 per cent YoY to ₹51,724 crore. SBI Cards clocked a 19.6 per cent YoY rise in spends to ₹29,415 crore. ICICI Bank’s spends rose 19.30 per cent YoY to ₹35,079 crore, while Axis Bank recorded a 14.68 per cent YoY increase to ₹21,201 crore.
Analysts expect credit card spends to remain stable in FY26, supported by growth in consumption. However, they anticipate net new card additions to remain range-bound, as lenders are increasingly focused on credit quality and cross-selling to existing customers rather than pursuing aggressive acquisition strategies.
According to RBI data, credit card issuances increased by 7.67 per cent YoY in April 2025 to 110.4 million and were up 0.5 per cent compared to March 2025. Net card additions in the month stood at 551,315. In March, the industry had added 569,330 cards, while in February and January the additions stood at 442,172 and 817,279 cards, respectively.
“Net new card additions remained stable month-on-month in the industry, with most of the large players dominating the market. However, new card issuances remained lower than in the previous year, leading to the industry’s net card additions declining by nearly 25 per cent YoY,” analysts at IDBI Capital noted.
In April, HDFC Bank added 160,504 cards. SBI Cards added 159,044 cards, ICICI Bank added 91,412 cards, and Axis Bank added 55,656 cards during the month.
Due to stress in the unsecured retail portfolio, most major issuers have calibrated their credit card issuances and tightened underwriting standards. This has resulted in a dip in net credit card issuances over recent months.