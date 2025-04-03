Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 09:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Calls grow louder for PLI scheme push to mitigate looming trade risks

Calls grow louder for PLI scheme push to mitigate looming trade risks

US President Donald Trump has announced reciprocal tariffs of 27 per cent on imports from India effective April 9

Donald Trump
Premium

US President Donald Trump signs an executive order on tariffs, in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC, April 2, 2025. (Photo: Reuters)

BS Reporters New Delhi | Chennai | Mumbai | Kolkata
5 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 9:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As the United States (US) imposes reciprocal tariffs on India, expanding the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme may be key to upholding the ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative and mitigating the potential trade impact, say experts.
 
US President Donald Trump has announced reciprocal tariffs of 27 per cent on imports from India effective April 9. 
 
However, certain goods – pharmaceutical products, semiconductors, lumber articles, copper and gold, energy resources and select minerals – have been spared the rod. Moreover, steel, aluminium, automobiles, and auto components are already covered under Section 232 duties.
 
Economists feel that the latest tariffs announced by the
Topics : Trump tariffs PLI scheme trade

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon