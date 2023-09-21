close
Canada pension fund has big bets on Indian startups, shows Tracxn data

This includes online insurance and claims management venture Acko, education unicorn Byju's and Delhivery in logistics; according to data from start-up tracker Tracxn

India Canada

Anoushka Sawhney New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST
Canada Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) has invested at least Rs 21,440.5 crore in multiple Indian ventures.

This includes online insurance and claims management venture Acko, education unicorn Byju’s and logistics company Delhivery, according to data from start-up tracker Tracxn. 

The fund has also invested in VerSe, which is into short videos and news, learning platform Eruditus, e-commerce player Flipkart as well as new energy company ReNew Power and L&T Infrastructure Development Projects Ltd (L&T IDPL). The largest bet has been on Eruditus, which has received over Rs 7,633 crore. Flipkart comes second with Rs 6663.5 crore. ReNew has received Rs 2,310 crore. These are not the only firms in which the pension fund has invested.

Earlier investments include IndoSpace, which develops industrial and warehousing parks, and financial services player Paytm. It has also invested in ACT, which provides fibre optic broadband and other related services, as well as lending company Kogta Financial.

Screenshot

Topics : Online insurance start- ups Indian companies

First Published: Sep 21 2023 | 10:47 PM IST

