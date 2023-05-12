Capex by large state-run firms jump 121% to Rs 53,000 crore in April

In this section

First Published: May 12 2023 | 8:32 PM IST

Capital expenditure (capex) by large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) with a target of Rs 100 crore or more has grown by 121 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 53,000 crore in April as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and petroleum CPSEs started the capex cycle on a stronger note.

In April, CPSEs, along with departmental arms, achieved 7.3 per cent of the budgeted target of Rs 7.33 trillion for FY24, Business Standard has learnt. The central government has increased the capex target by 13.4 per cent in FY24 over the revised target of Rs 6.5 trillion in FY23.

The capex target covers 54 CPSEs and five departmental arms. The departmental arms include NHAI and Railways.

