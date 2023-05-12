Capex by large state-run firms jump 121% to Rs 53,000 crore in April

Capital expenditure (capex) by large central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) with a target of Rs 100 crore or more has grown by 121 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 53,000 crore in April as the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) and petroleum CPSEs started the capex cycle on a stronger note.
In April, CPSEs, along with departmental arms, achieved 7.3 per cent of the budgeted target of Rs 7.33 trillion for FY24, Business Standard has learnt. The central government has increased the capex target by 13.4 per cent in FY24 over the revised target of Rs 6.5 trillion in FY23.
The capex target covers 54 CPSEs and five departmental arms. The departmental arms include NHAI and Railways.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or