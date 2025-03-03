Cargo growth at major ports slowed in 10MFY25, shows ministry data

Central government-owned major ports have seen a growth of just 3.14 per cent during the ongoing financial year 2025 (FY25) so far, dragged down by a 19 per cent drop in iron ore cargo and falling crude oil consignments. This is despite a pick-up in maritime trade late in the financial year.

Major ports bounced back from the Covid 19 induced slowdown in maritime activity with a 7 per cent growth in the financial year 2022 (FY22), followed by 9 per cent in FY23 and 4.4 per cent growth in FY24, ministry of ports shipping and waterways data shows. This