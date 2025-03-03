Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cargo growth at major ports slowed in 10MFY25, shows ministry data

Cargo growth at major ports slowed in 10MFY25, shows ministry data

Private ports see contraction in coastal cargo in FY25

Photo: Shutterstock

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Central government-owned major ports have seen a growth of just 3.14 per cent during the ongoing financial year 2025 (FY25) so far, dragged down by a 19 per cent drop in iron ore cargo and falling crude oil consignments. This is despite a pick-up in maritime trade late in the financial year.
 
Major ports bounced back from the Covid 19 induced slowdown in maritime activity with a 7 per cent growth in the financial year 2022 (FY22), followed by 9 per cent in FY23 and 4.4 per cent growth in FY24, ministry of ports shipping and waterways data shows. This
Topics : Cargo industry shipping ports maritime sector

