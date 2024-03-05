Centre amends FDI norms in space; move to help sector touch $44 bn by 2033

The government on Tuesday notified the amended FDI norms in the space sector, clearing the deck for 100 per cent overseas investment in making components for satellites, 74 per cent in satellite manufacturing and operations, and 49 per cent in launch vehicles.

Anything beyond the limit will need government approval.

The recent move comes against the backdrop of tepid foreign investment into the country’s space sector over the last two years.

Inflow of investment has been mainly affected by the challenges in the global economy, including factors such as high inflation, expansionary monetary policy and recessionary trends in key developed economies.

Experts indicate that