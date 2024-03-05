Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Centre amends FDI norms in space; move to help sector touch $44 bn by 2033

Industry expects $20 billion investment in the sector in 10 years

FDI
Premium

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Shreya NandiShine Jacob New Delhi/Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 05 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday notified the amended FDI norms in the space sector, clearing the deck for 100 per cent overseas investment in making components for satellites, 74 per cent in satellite manufacturing and operations, and 49 per cent in launch vehicles.

Anything beyond the limit will need government approval.

The recent move comes against the backdrop of tepid foreign investment into the country’s space sector over the last two years.

Inflow of investment has been mainly affected by the challenges in the global economy, including factors such as high inflation, expansionary monetary policy and recessionary trends in key developed economies.

Experts indicate that

Also Read

Net FDI in India down to $ 13.54 billion in Apr-Nov 2023, shows RBI data

India amends policy, allows 100% FDI in manufacture of satellite components

Equity FDI into India declines sharply to $5.7 bn in April-July period

China's FDI deficit may be a sign for increased global investment in India

Analysts remain selective on space-related stocks as govt eases FDI norms

RBI bars JM Financial from financing against debentures and shares

RBI's VRRR auction gets weak response, liquidity moves into surplus

Slowdown in growth in new orders, output drags services PMI in Feb to 60.6

RBI urges state refiners to make payments for some oil imports in Rupees

India, Indonesia bright spots for investment opportunities: BlackRock

Topics : FDI policy DPIIT Indian Economy Satellites

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 05 2024 | 9:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayGoogle Billing Policy DisputeTata Motors Share PriceICC T20 World Cup 2024WPL 2024 Points TableBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon