Centre may frame five-year integrated transport plans under new body

With a proposed authority for integrated planning of transport corridors and networks in India, the central government is likely to move from an individual project-based approach to five-year and ten-year integrated transport plans, a senior government official said.

“The proposal is in deliberation stages and ministries have given their go-ahead. Under the framework, the decision-making and integrated planning for short term and medium term are likely to happen at the cabinet secretariat level,” the official added.

With the proposed authority, the Network Planning Group under the Prime Minister GatiShakti Master Plan framework would no longer be required as all planning