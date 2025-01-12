Centre likely to save over Rs 70,000 crore on expenditure in FY25

The government may save more than Rs 70,000 crore on capital and revenue expenditure allocated towards new schemes in FY25 Budget that are yet to be implemented.

In the FY25 Budget presented in July last year, the government announced three employment-linked incentive (ELI) schemes with an annual allocation of Rs 10,000 crore.

The skill ministry was tasked with implementing the plan to upgrade 1,000 ITIs with an outlay of Rs 1,000 crore for the current financial year. However, these schemes are yet to see the light of the day.

The finance ministry also parked Rs 62,000 crore towards “new schemes”