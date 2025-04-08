Centre looks to integrate transport planning under new mechanism

Aiming at resolving multisectoral bottlenecks in transport, the Centre is looking to unify planning in this area under a mechanism to be led by a single ministry, Business Standard has learnt from official sources.

“A high-level meeting took place in March, where it was expressed that this inter-ministerial mechanism be set up, with an emphasis on transport planning becoming integrated for planning, both in the short and long terms. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways made some points to go forward,” said a senior government official aware of the matter.

The government has an inter-ministerial consultative mechanism for infrastructure