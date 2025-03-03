Monday, March 03, 2025 | 11:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Centre plans to auction 30 underground coal mines in the next round

Centre plans to auction 30 underground coal mines in the next round

This comes as the coal ministry aims to increase underground coal mining to 100 million tonnes (mt) annually by 2030 against the current production of 34.3 mt

Coal
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Puja Das New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre is planning to put 30 underground coal mines under the hammer in the next round of auction, two officials said while noting that it is aimed at ensuring environmental sustainability and energy security.
 
This comes as the coal ministry aims to increase underground coal mining to 100 million tonnes (mt) annually by 2030 against the current production of 34.3 mt. The additional capacity will help meet the growing domestic demand and reduce dependence on imported coal.
 
Roadshows are going on for the 12th round of auction. This time, the focus is on underground mining because our target is
Topics : Coal Auction Coal ministry Coal mines auction

