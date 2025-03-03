Monday, March 03, 2025 | 07:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre's January capital expenditure up 51%, railways spending rises 11%

Centre's January capital expenditure up 51%, railways spending rises 11%

Capital expenditure for road ministry in the month of January 2025 was down 63 per cent over the corresponding month last year

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2025 | 7:02 PM IST

Centre’s capital expenditure in January 2025 witnessed a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase of over 51 per cent led by expenditure for Railways, transfers to states, and capital outlay on defence services, Controller General of Accounts’ data showed.
 
Capital expenditure for road ministry in the month of January was down 63 per cent over the corresponding month last year. Overall, the road ministry has achieved 87 per cent of the budgeted capital expenditure for April-January period of FY25, at the same level as FY24.
 
Railways, the other major driver of capital expenditure in the country, saw an increase of 11 per cent
Topics : Capital Expenditure Capex Capex spending

