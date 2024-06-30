Business Standard
Centre to issue mineral exploration rights, takes the task away from states

Delays in state approval of NPEA exploration projects and funding disbursement through state channels prompted the introduction of the new scheme

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 30 2024 | 11:45 PM IST

The Centre has introduced a new scheme allowing itself to issue mineral exploration licences for all major minerals, excluding atomic minerals, to private agencies. Previously, this responsibility rested with mineral-rich states.

According to a Ministry of Mines notification dated June 27, the scheme for engagement of notified private exploration agencies (NPEA) in mineral exploration, administered through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), enables the Union government to directly grant mineral concessions for a full spectrum of exploration activities, from reconnaissance to prospecting operations.
 
In 2016, the Centre launched the National Mineral Exploration Policy to promote private sector

First Published: Jun 30 2024 | 11:44 PM IST

