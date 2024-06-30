Centre to issue mineral exploration rights, takes the task away from states

The Centre has introduced a new scheme allowing itself to issue mineral exploration licences for all major minerals, excluding atomic minerals, to private agencies. Previously, this responsibility rested with mineral-rich states.

According to a Ministry of Mines notification dated June 27, the scheme for engagement of notified private exploration agencies (NPEA) in mineral exploration, administered through the National Mineral Exploration Trust (NMET), enables the Union government to directly grant mineral concessions for a full spectrum of exploration activities, from reconnaissance to prospecting operations.



In 2016, the Centre launched the National Mineral Exploration Policy to promote private sector