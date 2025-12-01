Centre working on national gig-worker welfare blueprint under Labour Codes

The Union labour ministry is drafting a national framework under the recently notified Labour Codes to set uniform social security standards and prevent conflicting state rules for millions of platform-based gig workers, according to official sources.

“Gig work is highly flexible and mobile in nature. Workers usually work with multiple platforms and at several locations. Instead of dealing of state laws, platform aggregators are asking the Centre to come up with a national framework on providing social security to them as they also have operations across multiple locations,” said a source.

The recently notified Code on Social Security, 2020, recognises