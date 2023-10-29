India Inc sees no long-term impact of Israel-Hamas war: BS CEO survey

An overwhelming majority of chief executive officers (CEOs) of Indian companies see no long-term impact from the ongoing war between Israel and the Hamas-ruled Gaza on their operations or sales, even as they view volatile crude oil prices and geopolitical instability as significant concerns, according to a dipstick survey of these top executives.

Of the 15 CEOs surveyed by Business Standard, 86.67 per cent stated the war would not affect their operations or investments, and that their operations in the region