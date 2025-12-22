Monday, December 22, 2025 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Cheap oil-linked LNG supply to India trumps US gas amid trade talks

Cheap oil-linked LNG supply to India trumps US gas amid trade talks

Indian buyers favour cheaper oil-linked LNG over US gas as henry hub prices and freight costs rise, cooling appetite for long-term US LNG deals amid ongoing trade talks

Senior officials from two state-run refiners said that the ardour for US LNG had cooled in the last few months compared to what was seen last year, after a volatile HH soared to multi-year highs in the last few months.

S Dinakar Hyderabad
5 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2025 | 12:23 AM IST

A surge in US natural gas benchmark prices Henry Hub (HH) and volatile freight rates are making Indian fuel importers review their plans to purchase US LNG on a long-term basis, a key demand of the (US President) Donald Trump administration, senior industry sources told Business Standard. This comes even as India accelerates talks with the US to conclude a much-delayed bilateral trade deal. 
Senior officials from two state-run refiners said that the ardour for US LNG had cooled in the last few months compared to what was seen last year, after a volatile HH soared to multi-year highs in
