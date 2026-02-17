Easy Trip Planners shares surge 44% in two sessions on fundraise plan

Easy Trip Planners share price today

Easy Trip Planners share price surged 44 per cent in two sessions on high volumes following a fundraise plan announcement. On Tuesday, the stock jumped 19.9 per cent to ₹9.50, the highest level since August 21, 2025 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As of 1:07 PM, Easy Trip Planners share price was trading 19.8 per cent higher at ₹9.50, as against a 0.25 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 44 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 80.92, according to data on Bloomberg.

In the last 12 months, Easy Trip Planners share price declined 20.24 per cent, as against a 12.1 per cent advance in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Easy Trip Planners share price rise today?

Easy Trip Planners share price surged to a near six-month high as the company has announced a strategic fundraising to strengthen its growth momentum.On Monday, Easy Trip Planners announced that they are raising capital up to ₹500 crore as a part of the ongoing strategy to scale key growth areas and reinforce its financial strength. The Board of Directors has approved, in principle, the proposal to raise funds through the issuance of equity shares and other eligible securities, subject to requisite approvals, Easy Trip Planners said in the exchange filing.

The capital raise will accelerate the growth of EaseMyTrip, the company's online travel-technology platform, in the high-margin hotel and holiday spaces. It will also help in driving technological upgrades and provide the financial flexibility needed to pursue strategic acquisitions, all while maintaing a strict focus on profitable spending, according to the exchange filing.

Technical view

At the current juncture, Easy Trip Planners is trading with high volatility; the stock witnessed a steep rise from ₹6.50 to ₹9.50 over the last two trading sessions following quarterly numbers and proposed plan to raise ₹500 crore in funds. This ongoing upswing is likely to face resistance around the ₹₹11–₹13 price zone, said Vipin Kumar, assistant vice president, technical and derivatives research analyst at Globe Capital Market.

Easy Trip Planners has been underperforming for more than three years. The stock fell sharply from its all-time high of ₹36.65 (corporate action-adjusted price) to ₹6.12, eroding more than 80 per cent of its market capitalisation, he added.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.