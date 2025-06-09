Monday, June 09, 2025 | 05:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Chhattisgarh govt bets on irrigation push to rebuild Bastar region

Chhattisgarh govt bets on irrigation push to rebuild Bastar region

The push aligns with the state's long-term plan to unlock growth in the tribal-dominated Bastar region as security forces report breakthroughs in anti-Maoist operations

Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh
Vishnu Deo Sai, Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh

R Krishna Das Raipur
Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

With the security situation improving in Bastar, the Chhattisgarh government is preparing to roll out two major irrigation projects aimed at driving long-term economic revival in the region, marred by Left-Wing Extremism (LWE).
 
The push aligns with the state’s long-term plan to unlock growth in the tribal-dominated Bastar region as security forces report breakthroughs in anti-Maoist operations. On May 21, security forces eliminated CPI (Maoist) general secretary Nambala Keshava Rao alias Basavaraju. Days later, central committee member Sudhakar was killed in an encounter in Bijapur. 
 
A March 2026 deadline has been set for rooting out insurgency, though Chief
Topics : Chattisgarh Jain Irrigation Systems Indian Economy Maoists
