Chhattisgarh unveils ₹52K cr development push in Bastar's investor meet

The event held on Thursday was envisioned to build confidence among investors and prepare a platform for investment post-insurgency

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said: “Bastar’s infrastructure has gained maximum momentum. Many projects are in progress. Together, these mega infrastructure projects will substantially enhance Bastar’s industrial environment.” (Representative image:

R Krishna Das Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

The Chhattisgarh government organised its latest Investor Connect in Jagdalpur, Bastar, to transform the region from a terror zone to a growth hub. 
 
The event held on Thursday was envisioned to build confidence among investors and prepare a platform for investment post-insurgency. 
 
The state government unveiled ₹52,000 crore investments and development projects to transform Bastar into a growth hub, said state government officials.
 
The state government has been organising Chhattisgarh Investor Connect as part of a campaign to attract investment in the state. The flagship investment promotion initiative (held domestically and internationally) has reportedly garnered investment commitments worth ₹ 6.65
