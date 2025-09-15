Chhattisgarh unveils ₹52K cr development push in Bastar's investor meet

The Chhattisgarh government organised its latest Investor Connect in Jagdalpur, Bastar, to transform the region from a terror zone to a growth hub.

The event held on Thursday was envisioned to build confidence among investors and prepare a platform for investment post-insurgency.

The state government unveiled ₹52,000 crore investments and development projects to transform Bastar into a growth hub, said state government officials.

The state government has been organising Chhattisgarh Investor Connect as part of a campaign to attract investment in the state. The flagship investment promotion initiative (held domestically and internationally) has reportedly garnered investment commitments worth ₹ 6.65