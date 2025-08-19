Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 03:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets impacting EV makers

China's export restrictions on rare earth magnets impacting EV makers

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said consultations have been held regularly with relevant stakeholders to explore measures to address issue

EV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE

To develop cooperation with countries having rich mineral resources, the mines ministry has already entered into bilateral agreements with governments of Australia, Argentina, Zambia, Peru, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Cote D'Ivoire and international organizations such as International Energy Agency (IEA).

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China's export restriction on key rare earth magnets has resulted in a supply chain bottleneck and impacted domestic industries, including electric vehicle manufacturers, Parliament was informed on Tuesday.

In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said consultations have been held regularly with relevant stakeholders to explore measures to address the issue.

He also said that Ministry of Mines has been working to ensure supply chain resilience for critical minerals, including rare earth elements, which are used in producing rare earth magnets, as they are key materials for different sectors including EVs.

 

To develop cooperation with countries having rich mineral resources, the mines ministry has already entered into bilateral agreements with governments of Australia, Argentina, Zambia, Peru, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Malawi, Cote D'Ivoire and international organizations such as International Energy Agency (IEA).

"The recent imposition of export restrictions on key rare earth magnets by China has resulted in a supply chain bottleneck, impacting the Indian industries including electric vehicle manufacturers," he said.

Further, Khanij Bidesh India Limited (KABIL), a joint venture set up with the objective to identify and acquire overseas mineral assets that hold critical and strategic significance, is engaged in this area by developing collaboration with various organisations based in different countries.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

GDP

Icra pegs Q1 GDP growth rate at 6.7% on higher govt capex, exports

Highway, Road

MoRTH tightens HAM norms; 25% of developers may be barred from bidding

FitchRatings

US tariffs: Fitch cautions rising second-order risks may hit India Inc

S Jaishankar, Wang Yi

India gets relief as China moves to lift curbs on rare earths, fertilisers

GST

GST tweaks may impact electric vehicle demand, near-term car salespremium

Topics : China Electric Vehicles automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 3:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon