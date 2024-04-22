Business Standard
Chinese electric vehicle suppliers prefer tech tieups, shun 'risky' JVs

China is the largest cell and battery manufacturer in the world. Its companies have explored a possible entry to India but did not proceed due to stringent FDI norms for companies from China

Chinese electric vehicle suppliers
Surajeet Das Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

Chinese suppliers for electric vehicle (EV) companies in India, especially  of lithium ion battery cells which account for 35-40 per cent of the cost, find technology tie-ups more attractive than a joint venture with a local player owing to the government’s stringent FDI rules.

A senior executive of an EV company which is planning to set up a lithium cell battery plant said Chinese companies are ready ‘to give you technology for which they receive technical fees paid upfront, royalty fees, commissions and installations by manpower and raw material cost’.

“But,” he added, “They don’t want a JV model because of possible
Topics : Electric Vehicles China Auto sector Auto industry

First Published: Apr 22 2024 | 11:20 PM IST

