SEZ amendment Bill may be taken up in monsoon session of Parliament

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Amendment Bill — to overhaul the existing two-decade old law — is likely to come up in the monsoon session of Parliament.

Prior to this, the commerce department is set to seek approval of the Union Cabinet for the new Bill to modernise India’s SEZ framework.

The proposed changes in the law have been designed to align with the emerging order of global trade, attract investment and boost local manufacturing, a person aware of the matter said.

One of the changes in the existing law aims to allow the sale of products manufactured in SEZs