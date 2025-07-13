Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:53 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / SEZ amendment Bill may be taken up in monsoon session of Parliament

SEZ amendment Bill may be taken up in monsoon session of Parliament

The Bill will allow 'reverse job work'. This means that SEZ units will be able to do a part of the manufacturing process on its behalf for DTA units

Regulation glitch takes sheen off special economic zones
premium

The Bill will allow ‘reverse job work’. This means that SEZ units will be able to do a part of the manufacturing process for DTA units.

Shreya Nandi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Special Economic Zone (SEZ) Amendment Bill — to overhaul the existing two-decade old law — is likely to come up in the monsoon session of Parliament. 
Prior to this, the commerce department is set to seek approval of the Union Cabinet for the new Bill to modernise India’s SEZ framework. 
The proposed changes in the law have been designed to align with the emerging order of global trade, attract investment and boost local manufacturing, a person aware of the matter said. 
One of the changes in the existing law aims to allow the sale of products manufactured in SEZs
Topics : SEZ Cabinet Special economic zone
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon