Consumer durable companies begin early stage talks to export to US

Consumer durable companies in India have begun early-stage talks with US importers at a time when the tariffs levied on Indian products are lower than those on competitors such as China. While the discussions started some time ago, many believe that the Donald Trump administration’s tariff measures will help Indian companies expand their presence in the US market.

The US has imposed an additional 34 per cent tariff on China, a major exporter of consumer electronics and consumer durables, on top of the 20 per cent introduced in two rounds earlier this year, bringing the total tariff on China to