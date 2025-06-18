Wednesday, June 18, 2025 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Economy / News / Cool down in food prices keeps rural inflation in check, shows data

Cool down in food prices keeps rural inflation in check, shows data

Retail inflation in rural areas in May stood at 2.59 per cent, while that in urban areas stood at 3.07 per cent

Food items have a weight of 54 per cent in the rural index, while they only constitute 36 per cent in the urban index.

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Beginning March 2025, rural price rise has been lower than urban for the third month (up to May) in a row, latest data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed.
 
Earlier, starting July 2023, rural inflation led urban for 20 months straight, before falling below urban inflation for the first time in March this year.
 
Economists attribute the fall in rural inflation to the falling food prices which form the bulk of the weight in the rural index
