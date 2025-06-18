Cool down in food prices keeps rural inflation in check, shows data

Beginning March 2025, rural price rise has been lower than urban for the third month (up to May) in a row, latest data released by the National Statistics Office (NSO) showed.

Retail inflation in rural areas in May stood at 2.59 per cent, while in urban areas it was 3.07 per cent.

Earlier, starting July 2023, rural inflation led urban for 20 months straight, before falling below urban inflation for the first time in March this year.

Economists attribute the fall in rural inflation to the falling food prices which form the bulk of the weight in the rural index