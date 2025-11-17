COP30 at halftime sees EU pushback on India, China's CBAM, finance moves

What’s at play at the end of the first innings, 13,500 km from Delhi in a Brazilian town bordering the Amazon rainforest — a place where over 190 countries have assembled to find ways to cap global warming — finds an echo in the smog-infested streets of northern India and typhoon-struck parts of the Caribbean and the Philippines.

At the Conference of Parties (COP), the 30th edition of the annual United Nations (UN) climate meeting, happening this year in Belem, rich nations are refusing to address concerns over trade and finance raised by developing countries like India, China, or Jamaica.