Business Standard
Home / Economy / News / Corporation tax paid by listed companies at 4-year low in Q2 FY25

Corporation tax paid by listed companies at 4-year low in Q2 FY25

Tax payment by listed companies was down 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY25, their worst showing in the last four years and the first decline in corporate tax in seven quarters

TAX
Premium

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2024 | 11:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent decline in corporate earnings is likely to cast a shadow on the government’s direct-tax receipts and its fiscal position.
  Tax payment by listed companies was down 7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q2FY25, their worst showing in the last four years and the first decline in corporate tax in seven quarters.
  The last decline was reported in Q3FY23, when tax payment had shrunk 0.7 per cent Y-o-Y.
  The combined corporate tax outgo of 3,515 companies in the Business Standard sample declined to around Rs 1.09 trillion in July-September 2024 (Q2FY25) from around Rs 1.18 trillion
Topics : Tax Collection corporate tax cut BSE listed companies

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon