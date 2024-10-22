CRISIL SME Tracker: Uptick in output volume to benefit auto component SMEs

Business Standard
Among the segment drivers, the replacement market is expected to clock 6-8 per cent on-year growth, following 7 per cent rise last financial year

The revenue of domestic auto component manufacturers is projected to increase 8-10 per cent on-year in FY25, driven by demand from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the replacement market.

Small and medium enterprises (SMEs), which account for 75-80 per cent of the industry volume and 25-30 per cent of revenue, will also see growth, albeit lower than the overall industry at 5-7 per cent, on account of the shift towards higher value and mission-critical components that are dominated by the bigger players. The pace of growth this financial year is in line  with  FY24, spurred by healthy demand
