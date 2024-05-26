Critical, strategic mineral auctions hit a roadblock: Why the delay?

India’s maiden auction for critical and rare earth minerals is facing another setback due to a delay in selecting preferred bidders in all the three rounds.

A Ministry of Mines order dated May 21 said the deadline for the 25 critical mineral blocks listed in the second and third rounds had been postponed from June 11 and June 28 to July 18.

Business Standard has reviewed a copy of the order.

This decision follows the government’s move in March to scrap the auction process for 13 out of 20 blocks offered in the first round due to limited interest from