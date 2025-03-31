Monday, March 31, 2025 | 11:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomic: Religious sites drive tourism, boost jobs and revenues

According to the recent Ministry of Tourism data, religious tourism witnessed 1,439 million tourists in 2022, generating ₹1.34 trillion in revenue

The Maha Kumbh gave further impetus to religious tourism. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath pegged revenue generation from the religious congregation at ₹3-3.5 trillion

Shikha Chaturvedi New Delhi
Last Updated : Mar 31 2025 | 11:02 PM IST

The droves of pilgrims congregating at the recently-concluded Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj gave a glimpse of how faith can play a major part in pushing religious tourism, leading to employment and revenue generation. With the country celebrating two important festivals- Eid and Navratri- it gives an opportunity to assess the rise of spiritual tourism in the country.
 
According to the recent Ministry of Tourism data, religious tourism witnessed 1,439 million tourists in 2022, generating ₹1.34 trillion in revenue. Religious tourism is expected to generate $59 billion by 2028 and create 140 million temporary and permanent jobs by 2030, according to
