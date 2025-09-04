Datanomics: Fast-moving goods and services key to meeting Modi's objectives

The GST Council on September 3 dropped two tax slabs, leaving the indirect tax regime with three slabs — 5,18 and sin rate of 40 per cent. A host of fast-moving items such as processed food and services will now come under a lower tax rate,leading to a drop in prices and likely increase in demand. Spend on foodand non-alcoholic beverages has constituted 28-32 per cent of private final consumption expenditure (PFCE) for seven years since 2017-18 (FY18), the year GST came into existence (from July).