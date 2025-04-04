Friday, April 04, 2025 | 11:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Datanomics: India's BoP moderately weakened even before Trump's tariffs

Datanomics: India's BoP moderately weakened even before Trump's tariffs

This happened because there was capital outflow of around $27 billion on a net basis between October-December against a net inflow of $36 billion during July-September in FY25

India had a trade deficit of around $37 billion in the first two months —January and February—of the quarter.

Indivjal Dhasmana New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 04 2025 | 11:50 PM IST

Even before United States (US) President Donald Trump took charge in his second stint, India saw its foreign exchange reserves deplete around $38 billion in the third quarter of 2024-25 (Q3FY25). It was against an addition of $19 billion in the second quarter. This, despite the current account deficit (CAD) moderating to $11.5 billion from $ 16.7 billion during the period. 
This happened because there was capital outflow of around $27 billion on a net basis between October-December against a net inflow of $36 billion during July-September in FY25. 
India, being a net importer of goods, has a CAD, which
Topics : BALANCE OF PAYMENTS Trump tariffs Indian Economy

