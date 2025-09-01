Monday, September 01, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Datanomics: India's GDP surprise driven by deflator effect across sectors

Datanomics: India's GDP surprise driven by deflator effect across sectors

The sharp uptick was largely due to the impact of GDP deflators, which remained unusually soft, particularly in the primary and secondary sectors

GDP data
premium

The broad GDP data shows how the deflator shaped this outcome. (Illustration: Ajay Mohanti)

Shikha Chaturvedi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 01 2025 | 11:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s economy grew faster than expected in the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26), with real gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 7.8 per cent year-on-year from 7.4 per cent  in the previous quarter. The uptick was largely due to the impact of the GDP deflator, which remained unusually soft, particularly in the primary and secondary sectors. Deflator, which measures average change in prices, is used to convert nominal GDP into real GDP. While nominal growth eased to a three-quarter low of 8.8 per cent, a smaller gap between nominal and real growth rates pushed the real GDP print higher than
Topics : Economic Data Stories GDP growth Indian Economy
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon