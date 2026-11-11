Datanomics: Mining & quarrying output fell despite rare-earth boost

Even as the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) grew by at least 5 per cent in every month of the first half of financial year 2026-27 (H1FY27), the mining & quarrying production index declined in five of the six months. While most mining & quarrying activities always suffer in the second quarter of a financial year due to monsoon rains, the fall in production was pronounced this time around. The index in each of these three months (July-September) was less than even the base year of 2022-23. Mainly fuel minerals and non-metallic minerals pulled down mining & quarrying. Fuel minerals contracted in five months of H1FY27 year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In fact, its production remained below the base year in every month of this period, including September when it rose Y-o-Y. Non-metallic minerals contracted Y-o-Y in every month of H1FY27. However, their production was less than the base year's in the latter three months: July, August, and September. Metallic minerals, including rare-earth minerals, mainly pushed mining & quarrying.