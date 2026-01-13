Datanomics: Ties with Germany to power India-EU relations ahead
The visit is significant in the wake of ongoing discussions to finalize the India-European Union FTA
On January 12, India and Germany inked 27 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) and a Joint Declaration of Intent, spanning across several sectors, during the visit of German Chancellor Friedrich Merz to India. Further, PM Narendra Modi said both India and Germany have decided to make their economic partnership ‘limitless’. The visit is significant in the wake of ongoing discussions to finalise the India-European Union (EU) FTA.
