Decision on FY24 interest rate likely in EPFO board meet on Feb 10

A letter from the social security organisation regarding the convening of the 235th CBT meeting has been sent to all the board members, soliciting their presence in the meeting

Shiva Rajora New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

The meeting at the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) of the Employee Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) -- on February 10 -- is likely to decide on the provident fund interest rate for 2023-24.

The EPFO has more than 60 million subscribers.

A letter from the social-security organisation regarding the 235th CBT meeting has been sent to all board members, soliciting their presence.

“The interest rate is determined based on the contributions to EPF accounts, withdrawals by EPF members, and the income during the year. The meeting on Saturday may see a slight increase in [rates] as the inflation and interest rates have remained

First Published: Feb 04 2024 | 9:20 PM IST

